G7 Leaders Adopt Joint Communique

The Group of Seven leaders have adopted a communique outlining their agreements on Ukraine, China and other topics.

They wrapped up two days of summit talks in Puglia, Italy, on Friday.

The communique includes an agreement to provide loans to Ukraine using interest from frozen Russian assets.

The leaders also affirmed that they will take necessary measures against entities in China and other third countries that materially support Russia.

Referring to China's maritime activities in the Indo-Pacific, the leaders expressed strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion.

They shared concerns regarding China's manufacturing overcapacity in a range of sectors, and agreed to coordinate their response.

Japanese officials say the G7 leaders were able to build on the achievements of last year's summit in Hiroshima, and affirmed their unity in an increasingly complex world.

They say Japan will continue to make contributions in line with the communique.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will also attend talks that start on Saturday in Switzerland to discuss a peace plan advocated by Ukraine.

He is expected to state that realizing lasting peace in the country would be symbolic in terms of steering the world from division to harmony.

Kishida is due to express Japan's continued commitment to realizing peace in Ukraine.