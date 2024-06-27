Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried

At least 14 persons were killed, eight were injured and two others have gone missing in monsoon-induced natural calamities like landslides, lightning and floods in different parts of the country on Wednesday alone.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, of the total fatalities, eight died in landslides with five left injured and five others died in lightning and one in flood.

Dijan Bhattarai, Under-Secretary and Spokesperson for the NDRRMA, said that in the last 24 hours, five died in landslides in Lamjung, two in Pokhara, Kaski and one in Okhaldhunga.

Similarly, lightning claimed five lives across the country. Of them, two died in Jhapa, one in Sunsari, two in Sunchhahari Rural Municipality-3 in Rolpa. One man died of flooding in Sundarharaicha Municipality-5 while he was fishing in the local Budhi River.

Incessant rainfall since Tuesday night in Lamjung resulted in five deaths due to landslides that swept away houses.

Two people were injured in the landslide. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Min Ghale from the District Police Office Lamjung, four locals died in Kwholasothar Rural Municipality-3 and one in Dordi Rural Municipality-9.

In Pachyu Tole of Bagum, Kwhlosothar Rural Municipality-3, three houses were swept away by the landslide, resulting in the deaths of four members from a family.

The deceased were identified as 69-year-old Rudraman Gurung, 36-year-old Pancha Kumari Gurung, and her two daughters, seven-year-old Ichchha Gurung and five-year-old Namrata Gurung.

The landslide also swept away the houses of Rudraman Gurung, Panchakumari Gurung, and the Head of the Planning Section of the Rural Municipality, Chitra Ghale. Chitra’s brother, Bhim Bahadur Ghale, was injured in the landslide.

According to DSP Ghale, in Dordhi-9, Dhaireeni, 16-year-old Bikal Sunar died when the house of Ramkaji Sunar collapsed, and 18-year-old Milan Sunar was injured.

Ghale said, “We have received information that five villagers have died, and we are heading to the incident site, further details are yet to come.”

Likewise, 13-year-old Ayushma Ranabhat died when a house collapsed in a landslide in Chitepani of Madi Rural Municiplaity-5, Kaski.

She was sleeping with her grandmother Lalmaya Banjari, 70. The landslip occurred at 2 am on Wednesday. Banjari was rescued alive.

Likewise, three-year-old Anamol Sunar died when a house collapsed at Arupata in Ward No. 28 of Pokhara Metropolis at 3 am on Wednesday.

Anamol’s 27-year-old mother Ritu was rescued and has been admitted to Gandaki Medical College. Deputy Superintendent of Police and spokesperson for Kaski Police Basanta Kumar Sharma said that the condition of Ritu was critical.