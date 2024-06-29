Nepalese Embassy In Thailand Hosted A Nepal's Tourism Promotion in Bangkok

The Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok and Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) organized a Tourism Promotion programme in Bangkok of Thailand on Thursday.

The Embassy of Nepal in Thailand stated that a total of 75 companies participated from Nepal and Thailand, including 25 travel and tour operating companies from Nepal and 50 travel and tour operating companies from Thailand.

Likewise, representatives from Nepal Airlines Corporation, Thai Airways and Thai Lion Air, officials of the Thailand government, business entrepreneurs, media persons, representatives from Non-Resident Nepali Association, and several others attended the programme.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand Dhan Bahadur Oli urged the participants to explore the business potential in Nepal's tourism industry.

He said Nepal is the destination for all seasons and every category of travelers including cultural, heritage sites, nature lovers, pilgrims, adventure, leisure, sports, jungle safari, and many more.

These sorts of business meetings are expected to provide opportunities for business networking, partnership development, and sharing information between two business communities to tap the potential of tourism, the Embassy believed.

During the event, the first Everest Summiteer from Thailand in 2008 and President of the Thai-Nepal Friendship Association Vitidnan Rojanapanich shared his experiences about Nepal and the Himalayas with the participants.

Likewise, Nabin Pokharel of NTB made a presentation on ‘Experience Nepal: Lumbini to Himalayan Bliss’ highlighting Nepal's major touristic attractions