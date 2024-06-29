Nepalese Embassy In Thailand Hosted A Nepal's Tourism Promotion in Bangkok

Nepalese Embassy In Thailand Hosted A Nepal's Tourism Promotion in Bangkok

June 29, 2024, 9:23 a.m.

The Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok and Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) organized a Tourism Promotion programme in Bangkok of Thailand on Thursday.

The Embassy of Nepal in Thailand stated that a total of 75 companies participated from Nepal and Thailand, including 25 travel and tour operating companies from Nepal and 50 travel and tour operating companies from Thailand.

Likewise, representatives from Nepal Airlines Corporation, Thai Airways and Thai Lion Air, officials of the Thailand government, business entrepreneurs, media persons, representatives from Non-Resident Nepali Association, and several others attended the programme.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand Dhan Bahadur Oli urged the participants to explore the business potential in Nepal's tourism industry.

3 (7).JPG

He said Nepal is the destination for all seasons and every category of travelers including cultural, heritage sites, nature lovers, pilgrims, adventure, leisure, sports, jungle safari, and many more.

These sorts of business meetings are expected to provide opportunities for business networking, partnership development, and sharing information between two business communities to tap the potential of tourism, the Embassy believed.

During the event, the first Everest Summiteer from Thailand in 2008 and President of the Thai-Nepal Friendship Association Vitidnan Rojanapanich shared his experiences about Nepal and the Himalayas with the participants.

Likewise, Nabin Pokharel of NTB made a presentation on ‘Experience Nepal: Lumbini to Himalayan Bliss’ highlighting Nepal's major touristic attractions

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Presidents Nepal And Brazil To Address Global Coalition For Social Justice Inaugural Forum
Jun 29, 2024
Japanese Government Provides Support To Improve Water Supply Project In Biratnagar
Jun 29, 2024
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim
Jun 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning
Jun 29, 2024
Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority
Jun 28, 2024

More on International

Debate-watchers In Both Camps Disappointed On Quality Of Debate By Agencies 17 hours, 23 minutes ago
Israeli Forces Push Toward Border With Lebanon By Agencies 17 hours, 45 minutes ago
UN Security Council members Express Concerns Over New Russia-North Korea Treaty By Agencies 17 hours, 54 minutes ago
Iranian Voters Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Friday By Agencies 1 day, 19 hours ago
Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election By Agencies 2 days, 18 hours ago
Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend State Banquet In UK By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Presidents Nepal And Brazil To Address Global Coalition For Social Justice Inaugural Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Japanese Government Provides Support To Improve Water Supply Project In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024
Maithili International Film Festival Held In Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75