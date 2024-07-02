CPN-UML Withdraw Support To Dahal Led-Government

In the middle of the night, the letter of withdrawal of support given by UML to the Dahal-led government was registered in the President's Office

UML has registered the letter of withdrawal of support given to Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda-led government in the President's Office at midnight.

With the signing of the seven-point agreement to jointly power the Congress and the UML, the two largest parties in the parliament, the UML has returned its support to the President's Office, Shitalniwas, in the night.

Sources claim that the leaders including UML General Secretary Shankhar Pokharel and Congress chief whip Ramesh Akhtar went to Shital Niwas to register the letter of withdrawal of support.

On January 21, after Dahal broke the alliance with the Congress and re-aligned with the UML, the UML voted in favor of Prime Minister Dahal in the Parliament.

An agreement has been reached between the two major parties that UML President KP Sharma Oli will be the Prime Minister in the first phase and Congress President will lead the electoral government in the second phase. In which UML will take 9 ministries including finance and Congress will take 10 ministries including home.

There are 78 UML and 88 Congress MPs in the House of Representatives.

The leaders have also consulted Ramchandra Paudel along with the President to call for the formation of the government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution. After the ouster of the Dahal-led government, there will be a call for the formation of a government according to Article 76 (2).