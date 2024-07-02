Nepali Congress And CPN-UML Agreed To Form A New Government

July 2, 2024, 8:46 a.m.

The agreement to share power between the two parties was confirmed by the leaders close to the two parties in a hotel in Lalitpur. The second level leaders of the two parties have also prepared a draft of the written agreement at night.

Sraet has informed that there has been an agreement between the two parties to lead the government alternately and in the first phase UML President KP Sharma Oli will lead the government.

Sarat also informed that it was agreed that UML will take 9 ministries including finance and Congress will take 10 ministries including home.

Preliminary Draft of Congress-UML MoU:

  1. Oli will be the Prime Minister for two years, Sher Bahadur Deuba will be the Prime Minister for the remaining period until the election.
  2. To divide 3/3 of the governments in the state governments. In the Madhes province, the leadership of the Madhes-centric party will be given.
  3. An agreement to amend the constitution to take the MPs elected on the basis of proportional representation to the National Assembly, to make the Vice President the Speaker of the Assembly.
  4. To reconsider the number of seats in both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.
  5. Reducing the number of municipalities from 753 and increasing the number of wards.
  6. Forming a committee under the leadership of former Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha to review the Constitution.
  7. Remove the proportional provision in the state assembly and keep only directly elected.

