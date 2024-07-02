Nepali Congress And CPN-UML Agreed To Form A New Government

The agreement to share power between the two parties was confirmed by the leaders close to the two parties in a hotel in Lalitpur. The second level leaders of the two parties have also prepared a draft of the written agreement at night.

Sraet has informed that there has been an agreement between the two parties to lead the government alternately and in the first phase UML President KP Sharma Oli will lead the government.

Sarat also informed that it was agreed that UML will take 9 ministries including finance and Congress will take 10 ministries including home.

Preliminary Draft of Congress-UML MoU: