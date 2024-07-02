US Supreme Court Rules On Trump Immunity

US Supreme Court Rules On Trump Immunity

July 2, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump is exempt from prosecution for any "official acts" he carried out while in office. Trump has claimed absolute immunity for actions he took while serving in the White House and has been fighting federal charges for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, including the riot at the Capitol.

The court ruled that former presidents are entitled to "absolute immunity" for actions within their "constitutional authority." However, it added that the Constitution offers no protection from prosecution of acts carried out in a "private capacity." It sent the case back to a lower court.

Trump faces four charges, including conspiracy to obstruct the official proceeding in Congress to certify the results of the election. In January 2021, he repeated false claims that the election was "stolen" and told his supporters to "fight like hell." The FBI says thousands of people then stormed the Capitol.

Trump praised the court's decision on social media, describing it as a "big win" for the Constitution and for democracy.

Democratic leaders called it a "sad day for America," saying the ruling is "disgraceful" but does not "change the facts."

Still, the decision has all but ended the prospect of Trump being tried before November's presidential election.

Agencies

France's Macron Faces Challenges From Far Right In Sunday's Election
Jul 01, 2024
Japan, US, South Korea wrap up joint exercise
Jul 01, 2024
India wins Men's T-20 WC defeating South Africa
Jun 30, 2024
Iran To Hold Presidential Run-off After No Candidate Wins Majority In 1st Round
Jun 30, 2024
Putin Indicates Resumption Of Short- And Intermediate-Range Missile Production
Jun 30, 2024

More on International

France's Macron Faces Challenges From Far Right In Sunday's Election By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan, US, South Korea wrap up joint exercise By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Iran To Hold Presidential Run-off After No Candidate Wins Majority In 1st Round By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Putin Indicates Resumption Of Short- And Intermediate-Range Missile Production By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Nepalese Embassy In Thailand Hosted A Nepal's Tourism Promotion in Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Debate-watchers In Both Camps Disappointed On Quality Of Debate By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

ENERGY TRANSITION: Nepal's LPG Import Decline By Keshab Poudel Jul 02, 2024
CPN-UML Withdraw Support To Dahal Led-Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2024
Nepali Congress And CPN-UML Agreed To Form A New Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2024
Japanese ODA Provides Financial Support To The Project On Improvement of Water Supply Project in Biratnagar Metropolitan City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2024
Why More And More Youths Are Leaving Agriculture? Rational Economic Sense Or Something Else? By Pratik Poudel Jul 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75