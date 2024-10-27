KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) Hosts General Meeting Celebrating Nepal-South Korea Partnership And 2024 Initiatives

The Korea Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN), in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), held its highly anticipated annual meeting, spotlighting the successful partnership between Nepal and South Korea. The event, which brought together prominent dignitaries, KOICA alumni, and community leaders, showcased KAAN’s 2024 activity plans, program updates, and a vibrant cultural exchange between the two nations.

The program kicked off with a warm welcoming remarks from Ms. Nirmala Bhandari, Vice President of KAAN, emphasizing the shared commitment of KAAN and KOICA in contributing to Nepal’s development. The event opened with the playing of the national anthems of Nepal and South Korea, symbolizing the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal, delivered the opening remarks, underlining KOICA’s continuous support for Nepal through various development programs in education, healthcare, and capacity-building. Following this, Kamal Mishra, KAAN’s Treasurer, presented a detailed update on the KAAN activities of 2024 and future plans.

The 2024 KAAN activity featured a series of knowledge-sharing sessions, where recent graduates of the Masters Scholarship Program presented their thesis findings to over 300 students. This event provided attendees with a rich blend of theoretical insights and practical knowledge. As part of the school support program, four community schools were provided with sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators to enhance the school environment. The initiative focused on sustainable solutions to improve access to sanitation services and safe disposal of menstrual waste, promoting awareness of menstrual hygiene practices. A total of 2,295 school girls received sanitation facilities.

Additionally, the hospital support program medical equipment worth NPR 1,764,085.50 supported to Benighat Basic Hospital in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, Dhading. This support has strengthened the hospital's capacity to offer enhanced healthcare services to the local community and nearby areas, including the Chepang population.

One of the event's significant moments was the sharing of the impact of the KOICA-KAAN Hospital Support Program by Mahesh Kharel, Mayor of Panchkhal Municipality, Kavre. He discussed the program’s success in improving healthcare facilities at the Panchkhal Primary Healthcare Center and the positive impact it has had on the local community.

The event continued with congratulatory remarks from distinguished guests.Taeyoung Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to

Nepal, praised the longstanding friendship between the two countries, noting the important role KAAN plays in strengthening these ties.Narayan Prasad Sharma Duwadee, Secretary at the Office of the President of Nepal, also delivered remarks, focusing on the contributions of the KOICA CIAT program to the nation’s socio-economic development.

During the event six former KAAN Presidents were facilitated recognizing their contributions to the KAAN. Each was honored with a certificate and traditional shawl, presented by KOICA's Country Director and KAAN's current president, Nabaraj Gautam.

The cultural performances were a colorful display of the fusion between Nepali and Korean traditions. Students from Pragati Shikshya Sadan, a KAAN-supported school, performed traditional dances, followed by a lively K-pop dance performance that captivated the audience and showcased the growing influence of Korean culture in Nepal.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Nabaraj Gautam, KAAN’s President, who expressed gratitude to all the participants and KAAN’s commitment to promoting mutual understanding and development cooperation between Nepal and South Korea.

Established in 2001 KAAN is an association established by fellows of KOICA Fellowship Program to maintain a relation between KOICA and the Nepalese who have participated in KOICA Fellowship Programs.

Currently, it has 542 members. Its main purpose is to share knowledge and experiences learned in Korea and contribute to the development of Nepal. Fellowship program is one of the effective modalities of KOICA’s capacity building programs. Since 1991, more than 2000 Nepalese officials have participated in KOICA’s short and long term fellowship programs.