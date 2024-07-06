DoHM Urges To Take Caution As Risk Of Flooding Until Sunday

The Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Water and Meteorology has asked to be on high alert as there is a risk of flooding in various parts of the country till Sunday. Due to the possibility of heavy rain till Sunday, the flow of water in the river may increase and there is a risk of flooding.

Floodologist and hydrologist engineer of the department, Vijay Dhukuchu informed that the flow in most of the small rivers flowing through Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Lamjung, Kaski, Palpa, Nawalparasi and surrounding districts will increase today and there will be moderate risk of flash floods in some small rivers.

According to him, the flow of small rivers flowing through Udaipur, Sindhuli, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Sindhupalchok, Ramechhap, Acham, Doti, Kailali and nearby districts is also expected to increase. "Tomorrow, the flow will increase in most of the small rivers across the country and sudden floods may occur in some small rivers flowing through Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces," he said.

According to the department, today will be generally to completely cloudy across the country. Light to moderate rain with thundershower/lightning is likely at many places in all the states. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Koshi, Madhes, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces and one or two places in the remaining provinces. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places over all states.

In order to avoid the risk or damage of disasters such as landslides, floods, landslides and land erosion in areas prone to heavy rains, and due to the possibility of partial impact on daily life in those areas including agriculture, health, tourism, mountain climbing, road and air transport, necessary precautions should be taken. request,' said the statement issued by the department.