DoHM Urges To Take Caution As Risk Of Flooding Until Sunday

DoHM Urges To Take Caution As Risk Of Flooding Until Sunday

July 6, 2024, 8:17 a.m.

The Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Water and Meteorology has asked to be on high alert as there is a risk of flooding in various parts of the country till Sunday. Due to the possibility of heavy rain till Sunday, the flow of water in the river may increase and there is a risk of flooding.

Floodologist and hydrologist engineer of the department, Vijay Dhukuchu informed that the flow in most of the small rivers flowing through Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Lamjung, Kaski, Palpa, Nawalparasi and surrounding districts will increase today and there will be moderate risk of flash floods in some small rivers.

According to him, the flow of small rivers flowing through Udaipur, Sindhuli, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Sindhupalchok, Ramechhap, Acham, Doti, Kailali and nearby districts is also expected to increase. "Tomorrow, the flow will increase in most of the small rivers across the country and sudden floods may occur in some small rivers flowing through Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces," he said.

According to the department, today will be generally to completely cloudy across the country. Light to moderate rain with thundershower/lightning is likely at many places in all the states. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Koshi, Madhes, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces and one or two places in the remaining provinces. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places over all states.

In order to avoid the risk or damage of disasters such as landslides, floods, landslides and land erosion in areas prone to heavy rains, and due to the possibility of partial impact on daily life in those areas including agriculture, health, tourism, mountain climbing, road and air transport, necessary precautions should be taken. request,' said the statement issued by the department.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted The Importance Of Tourism To Strengthen People To People Relations
Jul 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Jul 06, 2024
Ambassador Aryal Addressed Trade, Investment And Employment Promotion Event In Oman
Jul 05, 2024
‘Early Resolution Of Remaining Issues In Border Areas: India’s EAM S Jaishankar on India-China border Row
Jul 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Sudur Paschim, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces
Jul 05, 2024

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

28 People Killed Due To Monsoon-related Disasters By Agencies 8 hours ago
Landslides Claim More Than 10 In Different Districts, Five Killed In Gulmi Lanslides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Flood Threats 2300 Households In Southern Jhapa By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Earthquake Destroys 54 Police Offices In Jajarkot And Rukum By Agencies 7 months, 2 weeks ago
JAJARKOT EARTHQUAKE: Wakeup Call By A Correspondent 8 months ago

The Latest

Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted The Importance Of Tourism To Strengthen People To People Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2024
New British Leader Starmer Pledges To Rebuild By Agencies Jul 06, 2024
Sir Keir Starmer Is The UK's New Prime Minister By Agencies Jul 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2024
HELVETAS-NEPAL/ RIVERBED FARMING: A Path To Hope In Kankai River By Keshab Poudel Jul 05, 2024
Ambassador Aryal Addressed Trade, Investment And Employment Promotion Event In Oman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75