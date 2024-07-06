Water Level In Major Rivers Across Nepal Crosses Danger Level

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) said that the water level in major rivers including Hanumante, Bagmati in Kathamndu, Narayani River in Naryanghat, Marsyangdi river in Bimaltar and Rapti River have crossed the danger level.

With this, DoHM has issued a warning asking residents of the river banks and surroundings to stay alert.

The water level has crossed the danger level of 11 meters. The water level has been measured at 11.21 meters according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

In East Nawalparasi, Chief District Officer Arun Pokhrel said that due to the heavy rain in the Gandaki province's districts for a few days, the water level of the Narayani and Kaligandaki rivers has been increased.

He also requested to stay alert as flood risk has increased across river banks and surrounding as the river already crossed the danger level.

Dolakha, July 6: A person has gone missing, while three houses are swept away at Gaurishankar rural municipality-9 in Dolakha district due to flood triggered by the torrential rainfall.

Similarly, Jangmu Sherpa,64, has gone missing when the flooded Rolwaling rivulet swept him away on Friday night, said chairperson of Gaurishanar-9, Nima Geli Sherpa.

Sherpa shared that they had been collecting details of loss caused by flood. The 64-year-old Sherpa of Chhotchhot Simigaun had been running a hotel at Dodang of Gaurishanar-9 for the past three decades.

The Nepal Police has started the riverbank patrolling after the water level of rivers and influents in the Kathmandu Valley increased sharply in the wake of incessant rainfall.

A spokesperson at the Kathmandu Valley Police Office, Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali, said police started patrolling to prevent untoward incidents along the river corridors in the valley.

He shared, "We mobilized police teams on the banks of rivers and streams, keeping in mind the possible risks of floods and inundations in the nearby settlements."

Now, the police vehicles are on constant watch along the riverside- Bagmati, Bishnumati, Manohara and Hanumante rivers.

Flood affected Life In Banke

Normal life in most of the districts across the country has been affected today due to incessant rainfall, while some of the places witnessed inundation, and landslides, according to the Police Headquarters.

A high alert has been issued to villages and settlements around the embankment of Rapti River as the river crosses a danger level triggered by the incessant rainfall for two days.

Rupan Gyawali, information officer at the District Disaster Management Committee, Banke, said, "The water level in the Rapti River had crossed six metres as per the flood measurement centre in the Kusum area of the river."

He said that the water level in the river crossed the danger level on Saturday noon reaching 6.40 centimetres. Many settlements around the riverbank are now at risk as the water level has continued to swell up.

Locals in the possible risk areas are requested to be alert and District Disaster Management Committee are directed to remain prepared for disaster response.

According to Gyawali, the water level has increased due to the incessant rainfall in Dang, Rolpa and Pyuthan. The river has been gradually rising since Saturday morning.

He said that locals around the riverbank areas have been asked to be alert as the water level in the river has reached a dangerous level.

Source: RSS and Various newspapers