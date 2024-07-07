Koshi Barrage’s 41 Gates Opened, Urge To Be Alert

July 7, 2024, 9:03 a.m.

As the water level in the Saptakoshi river continues to rise due to rain, it has been requested to be vigilant.

Naveen Krishna Bhandari, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari informed that while measuring the water flow this evening, the water flow through the Koshi barrage was 3,3860 cusecs per second.

Now 41 gates of the barrage have been opened. The flow of water is constantly increasing here. According to the measurement at 4 o'clock in the morning, the flow of water was 124 thousand 465 cusecs, 244 thousand 244 thousand cusecs at 1 pm and 282 thousand 680 cusecs per second at 5 pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhandari said security surveillance has been increased at Koshi Barrage after the continuous flow and level of water.

