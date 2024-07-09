74 People Died And 88 Were Injured In The Post-Monsoon Disaster

74 People Died And 88 Were Injured In The Post-Monsoon Disaster

July 9, 2024, 8:30 a.m.

Since the onset of monsoon in Nepal, 74 people have died and 88 people have been injured in disasters such as floods, landslides and inundation in various parts of the country till this afternoon.

Nepal Police Spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki informed that 74 people have died in the disaster, one in Kathmandu Valley, 18 in Koshi Province, three in Madhes Province, four in Bagmati Province, 22 in Gandaki Province, 18 in Lumbini Province, four in Karnali Province and four in Sudurpaschim Province.

According to him, among the injured, there are 3 in Kathmandu Valley, 21 in Koshi Province, 5 in Madhes, 4 in Bagmati, 26 in Gandaki, 4 in Lumbini, 15 in Karnali and 10 in Far West.

Also, 53 people have been rescued, 41 in Koshi and 12 in Gandaki.

Two in Koshi province, two in Bagmati and one in Far West have gone missing due to landslides. The police said that the search for the missing person is continuing.

Spokesman Karki said that 161 houses were flooded and 94 houses, 53 sheds, 41 bridges, one school and two government offices were damaged and 335 livestock died.

During this period, two thousand two hundred ninety-six families have been displaced by the disaster. According to the police head office, the work of keeping the families in a safe place in different districts who are at risk of flood and landslides, the work of removing the treasure buried in the landslide and protecting it is being done with the coordination and support of various agencies and local residents and the work of removing road obstacles is also going on.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bangladesh Power Development Board Invited NEA To Enter Into Agreement For Purchase And Sale 40 MW Of Electricity
Jul 09, 2024
Electric Vehicle Leads Car Import, Occupying 65 Percent Of Market
Jul 09, 2024
Finance Secretary Marasini said Monetary Policy Should Be Aimed At Increasing The Confidence Of The Private Sector
Jul 09, 2024
Biden Tells Democrats He's 'Firmly Committed' To Staying In Election Race
Jul 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Jul 09, 2024

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
More Than 10 Persons Died And Dozen Missing In Last Two Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Koshi Barrage’s All Gates Opened, Urge To Be Alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Water Level In Major Rivers Across Nepal Crosses Danger Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
DoHM Urges To Take Caution As Risk Of Flooding Until Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Power Development Board Invited NEA To Enter Into Agreement For Purchase And Sale 40 MW Of Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2024
Electric Vehicle Leads Car Import, Occupying 65 Percent Of Market By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2024
Finance Secretary Marasini said Monetary Policy Should Be Aimed At Increasing The Confidence Of The Private Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2024
19 Highways Blocked, 14 Road Sections Limited To One-way Traffic By Agencies Jul 09, 2024
India's PM Modi Travels To Russia For Official Visit By Agencies Jul 09, 2024
Biden Tells Democrats He's 'Firmly Committed' To Staying In Election Race By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75