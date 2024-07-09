74 People Died And 88 Were Injured In The Post-Monsoon Disaster

Since the onset of monsoon in Nepal, 74 people have died and 88 people have been injured in disasters such as floods, landslides and inundation in various parts of the country till this afternoon.

Nepal Police Spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki informed that 74 people have died in the disaster, one in Kathmandu Valley, 18 in Koshi Province, three in Madhes Province, four in Bagmati Province, 22 in Gandaki Province, 18 in Lumbini Province, four in Karnali Province and four in Sudurpaschim Province.

According to him, among the injured, there are 3 in Kathmandu Valley, 21 in Koshi Province, 5 in Madhes, 4 in Bagmati, 26 in Gandaki, 4 in Lumbini, 15 in Karnali and 10 in Far West.

Also, 53 people have been rescued, 41 in Koshi and 12 in Gandaki.

Two in Koshi province, two in Bagmati and one in Far West have gone missing due to landslides. The police said that the search for the missing person is continuing.

Spokesman Karki said that 161 houses were flooded and 94 houses, 53 sheds, 41 bridges, one school and two government offices were damaged and 335 livestock died.

During this period, two thousand two hundred ninety-six families have been displaced by the disaster. According to the police head office, the work of keeping the families in a safe place in different districts who are at risk of flood and landslides, the work of removing the treasure buried in the landslide and protecting it is being done with the coordination and support of various agencies and local residents and the work of removing road obstacles is also going on.