Modi Meets With 'Dear Friend' Putin

Modi Meets With 'Dear Friend' Putin

July 10, 2024, 7:38 a.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a visit to Moscow as NATO leaders gather in Washington focused on the war in Ukraine. Modi has embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin as his "dear friend" while NATO leaders try to isolate him.

Putin sat down with Modi on Tuesday to explore how to further cooperate in business, technology and security. He said trade between their countries increased last year by more than 60 percent, and he called the partnership "specially privileged." He also thanked Modi for maintaining ties throughout the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin said, "I am grateful to you for the attention you pay to the most pressing problems, including trying to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

Modi told Putin they need to find a path to peace as soon as possible. He said he is ready to help in any way. Modi said, "Solutions are not possible on battlegrounds. Amid bombs, guns and bullets, solutions and peace talks do not succeed."

Modi also broached the plight of Indians tempted to take "support" positions in the Russian army only to be forced into fighting in Ukraine. He secured a promise to have them discharged.

However, he has been criticized for his displays of friendship with Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that he was disappointed to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's "most bloody criminal."

Agencies

Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42
Jul 10, 2024
Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon
Jul 10, 2024
19 Highways Blocked, 14 Road Sections Limited To One-way Traffic
Jul 09, 2024
India's PM Modi Travels To Russia For Official Visit
Jul 09, 2024
France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House
Jul 08, 2024

More on International

Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42 By Agencies 13 hours, 52 minutes ago
India's PM Modi Travels To Russia For Official Visit By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
Biden Tells Democrats He's 'Firmly Committed' To Staying In Election Race By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Biden Repeats Intention To Continue Presidential Election Campaign By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Victory Speech By Iran's President-elect, Amid Khamenei Pressure By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Secretary Lamsal Left To New Delhi To Take Part In The Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2024
Zonta Club Kathmandu Honored with Excellence in Service and Advocacy Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2024
HELVETAS NEPAL’s RIVERBED FARMING Empowering Women By Keshab Poudel Jul 10, 2024
FNCCI President Again By Direct Election, Chandra Dhakal Fulfill The Promise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2024
Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon By Agencies Jul 10, 2024
Will The Game Of Thrones Stabilize Nepal’s Polity? By Bharat Bhushan Jul 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75