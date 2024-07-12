Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families

Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by heavy rains have claimed 88 lives and injured 106 people since the onset of the monsoon on June 10 this year.

According monsoon disaster update made by the Nepal Police Headquarters on Thursday evening, of the total deaths, one died in the Kathmandu Valley, 19 in Koshi Province, four in Madhes, five in Bagmati, 25 in Gandaki, 23 in Lumbini, four in Karnali and seven in Sudurpashchim Province.

Similarly, among 106 total injured people, four were injured in the Kathmandu Valley, 31 in Koshi, seven in Madhes, four in Bagmati, 26 in Gandaki, nine in Lumbini, 15 in Karnali, and 11 in Sudurpashchim Province.

According to Deputy Inspector General and Spokesperson for the Police Headquarters, Dan Bahadur Karki, during the period, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepali Army rescued 53 citizens trapped in landslides, floods and other disasters.

Likewise, six people have so far gone missing in the natural disasters, of them, two each have gone missing in Koshi and Bagmati Provinces and one each in Gandaki and Sudurpashchim Provinces.

The search for the missing continues, said Nepal Police.

During the period, a total of 176 houses were inundated after swollen rivers entered the human settlements in different parts of the country. Also, 161 houses, 68 sheds, 41 bridges, one school and two government offices were damaged. Similarly, 479 livestock were killed.

DIG Karki said that 3,462 families have so far turned homeless because of the floods and landslides.

In addition, the police have also shifted families to a safeer place in different districts that are at risk of floods and landslides.