Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing

As of Monday, the number of people who died due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains from October 10th to 12th has reached 246.

As of Monday evening, 178 people have been injured and 18 people are missing, said Rishi Ram Tiwari, spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to him, a total of 17,174 people have been rescued. The biggest loss of human wealth was in Bagmati province and there was also a lot of damage in Kathmandu valley. One hundred and thirty-nine people have died in Bagmati alone.

One hundred and seventy-six dependent families have been provided with relief funds in accordance with the 'Rescue and Relief Standards for Disaster Victims, 2077'. He informed that cash assistance and relief materials are being distributed to the affected families.

The relief material in the central disaster warehouse under the Ministry has been provided based on the demand of the District Disaster Management Committee.

Spokesman Tiwari said that with the aim of making the emergency relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation effective, the team including the Home Minister has instructed to speed up the relief and reconstruction by conducting on-site monitoring of various areas.

According to the Ministry, efforts are being made to operate various highways by removing obstacles or making alternative arrangements.

As soon as the details of the beneficiaries are received, the first installment amount will be provided from the District Disaster Management Fund through the local level for the immediate livelihood of the affected people including cash and temporary housing.