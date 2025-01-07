7 Richter Scale Earthquake with epicentre in Tibet shakes Nepal's eastern belt, federal capital

The earthquake measuring 7.0 in Richter scale with its epicentre at Dinggye County of Tibet, China also shook federal capital of Nepal, Kathmandu.

It is shared by Lok Bijay Adhikari, a senior Divisional Seismologist at Department of Minerals and Geology.

The tremor occurred at 6:50 am panicked people mostly in the eastern hilly districts including Solukhumbu, Okhaldhunga, Khotang, Sankhuwasabha, Bhojpur and even in Tarai.

A local from Salleri, headquarters of Solukhumbu district, shared with RSS that although the earthquake occurred for a long moment, there was not any damage at Salleri bazaar.

Solukhumbu district borders Tibet, China.

The tremor was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and vicinity, forcing people to rush to streets. Detailed information is awaited. (RSS)