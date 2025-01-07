7 Richter Scale Earthquake with epicentre in Tibet shakes Nepal's eastern belt, federal capital

7 Richter Scale Earthquake with epicentre in Tibet shakes Nepal's eastern belt, federal capital

Jan. 7, 2025, 9:25 a.m.

The earthquake measuring 7.0 in Richter scale with its epicentre at Dinggye County of Tibet, China also shook federal capital of Nepal, Kathmandu.

It is shared by Lok Bijay Adhikari, a senior Divisional Seismologist at Department of Minerals and Geology.

The tremor occurred at 6:50 am panicked people mostly in the eastern hilly districts including Solukhumbu, Okhaldhunga, Khotang, Sankhuwasabha, Bhojpur and even in Tarai.

A local from Salleri, headquarters of Solukhumbu district, shared with RSS that although the earthquake occurred for a long moment, there was not any damage at Salleri bazaar.

Solukhumbu district borders Tibet, China.

The tremor was felt in the Kathmandu Valley and vicinity, forcing people to rush to streets. Detailed information is awaited. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ujyalo Foundation Organised EmpowHER 2024, A One-day Feminist Conference In Panchkhal
Jan 07, 2025
MD GHISING'S UNWAVERING COMMITMENT From Darkness To Light
Jan 07, 2025
MD Kul Man Ghising was asked for clarification for the third time in five months, the Ministry said, 'Why not dismiss you?'
Jan 07, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi And Light Rain In few Places Lumbni, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces
Jan 07, 2025
Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case: Case filed against 39 people including Rabi Lamichhane
Jan 06, 2025

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Xizang Earthquake Update: 95 dead, 130 injured in Xizang M6.8 quake By Agencies 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
242 People Died Due To Flood And Landslide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
228 Die In recent Natural Disaster: Home Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago
217 Dead In Disaster, 28 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago
Disaster Update: 192 Dead, 30 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Ujyalo Foundation Organised EmpowHER 2024, A One-day Feminist Conference In Panchkhal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2025
Is Arabian Tourist increasing in Nepal? By Juddha Bahadur Gurung Jan 07, 2025
MD GHISING'S UNWAVERING COMMITMENT From Darkness To Light By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2025
MD Kul Man Ghising was asked for clarification for the third time in five months, the Ministry said, 'Why not dismiss you?' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2025
Hamas has agreed to release 34 hostages during 1st phase of ceasefire: Media By Agencies Jan 07, 2025
Canadian prime minister announces resignation By Agencies Jan 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75