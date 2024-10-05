242 People Died Due To Flood And Landslide

242 People Died Due To Flood And Landslide

Oct. 5, 2024, 7:45 p.m.

242 people have died in floods and landslides across the country. According to the latest data, 242 people have died due to floods and landslides, while 22 people are missing and 128 people have been injured.

So far, 23 people have died in Kosi province, eight in Madhes, one hundred and one in the valley, one hundred and eight in Bagmati and two in Lumbini. 1,769 houses and 55 bridges have been damaged due to floods and landslides across the country. According to the police, 13,129 people trapped in the disaster were rescued.

