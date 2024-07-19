Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10

July 19, 2024, 8:25 a.m.

As many as 125 people have so far lost their lives to different disaster related incidents, including floods and landslides occurred in several parts of the country due to incessant rain since last June 10.

According to Nepal Police spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dan Bahadur Karki, 125 people have died in the disaster, including two in Kathmandu, 22 in Koshi province, five in Madhes province, 20 in Bagmati province, 38 in Gandaki province, 23 in Lumbini province, seven in Karnali province and eight in Sudurpaschim province.

According to him, eight people in Kathmandu, 34 in Koshi province, nine in Madhes province, seven in Bagmati province, 29 in Gandaki province, nine in Lumbini province, 33 in Karnali province and 14 in Sudurpaschim province have been injured in the disaster-related incidents.

Similarly, 41 people have been rescued in Koshi province and 12 in Gandaki province.

Spokesperson Karki said that eight people have gone missing, including two in Koshi province, one in Madhes province, two in Bagmati province, one in Gandaki province, one in Karnali province and one in Sudurpaschim province.

"Search is on for those who have gone missing in the floods and landslides," he said. According to the police, it ahs not included the data of those missing in the Simaltal incident where two buses and 65 passengers went missing.

A total of 182 houses have been inundated due to floods. As many as 222 houses, 80 cowsheds, 43 bridges, a school and two government offices were damaged.

A total of 585 livestock have died in the disaster. A total of 3,721 families have been displaced by the disaster during the period reports RSS.

