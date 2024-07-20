Nepal’s First Historic Victory In Women’s Asia Cup

Nepal has won a historic victory in Women's Asia Cup T20 Cricket. Nepal defeated UAE by 6 wickets while getting their first win in their third participation in the Asia Cup.

Nepal’s opener Samjhana Khadka’s not-out inning of 72 off 45 helped Nepal register a historic win in the Women’s Asia Cup. Nepal defeated the UAE in the tournament opener played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Friday.

Nepal was participating in the Asia Cup for the third time. The squad failed to register a win in eight of the matches played in 2012 and 2016.

Drawn with India, Pakistan and the UAE in the group stage of the 9th Women’s Asia Cup, Nepal’s highest chance for a win was against the UAE; and the team capitalised on it.

Samjhana hit the first ball of the 17th over for a four and took her score to 75, and the team to the first win in the Asia Cup. Nepal was chasing 116 runs after winning the toss and electing to field first.

"I am very happy that I had the opportunity to make the country proud. I would like to thank everybody," Samjhana said after the match. Samjhana smashed 11 fours and stayed not out at a strike rate of 160. Nepal chased the target with six wickets in hand. Of the six players who got the chance to bat, only Samjhana and Rubina Chhetri were able to reach the double figures. Nevertheless, Rubina got out as the fourth wicket after adding only 10 runs.

Sita Rana Magar (7 off 17), Kabita Kunwar (2 off 10), Indu Barma (6 off 10) and Puja Mahato (7 off 7*) could not add enough; meanwhile, their support helped Samjhana end the match on a high note. The UAE used eight bowlers against Nepal; of them, only Kavisha Egodage completed her four-over spell. Kavisha took three wickets while Lavanya Keny bagged one for the UAE.