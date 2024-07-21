PM Oli Secured Vote Of Confidence With 188 Votes

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has secured a vote of confidence with a two-thirds majority from the House of Representatives (HoR).

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire declared that PM Oli received 188 votes in favour of his proposal while 74 votes were against the proposal, so PM Oli got the vote of confidence with a two-third majority out of present HoR members in the assembly. One vote remained neutral.

Congress, UML, JSP, JSP Nepal, Janmat, Nagarik Unamukti Party, LOSPA, Independent MP Amresh Kumar Singh have given their vote of confidence to the Prime Minister. Maoists, RSVP, RPP and United Socialists voted against the vote of confidence.

A total of 188 out of 263 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) present in the meeting voted for the proposal on the vote of confidence to the government presented today at the HoR meeting by PM Oli.

Earlier, PM Oli presented his proposal according to Article 76 (4) of the Constitution of Nepal and as per Rule 155 of the House of Representatives Regulations, 2079BS.

To secure a vote of confidence 138 votes were needed whereas 184 votes were needed for a two-thirds majority.