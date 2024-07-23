128 People Died In Monsoon Induced Disaster

A total of 128 people have died due to natural disaster triggered by this year's monsoon so far.

According to the Nepal police headquarters, as many as 128 people have died and 143 people have been injured in floods and landslides in various parts of the country due to incessant rains since the day the monsoon began on June 10.

According to Nepal Police Spokesman DIG Dan Bahadur Karki, two people died in Kathmandu Valley, 22 in Koshi, five in Madhesh, 22 in Bagmati, 38 in Gandaki, 23 in Lumbini, seven in Karnali and nine in Sudurpaschim Province due to floods and landslides.

A total of 182 houses were inundated due to flood while 228 houses, 83 sheds, 43 bridges, one school and two government offices were damaged.

In addition, 589 cattle have perished in the monsoon-induced disaster. During the period, 3,779 households were displaced from their homes by the disaster.