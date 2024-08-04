Photo Exhibition “MITRATA” Celebrating 50 Years Of EU- Nepal Friendship Begins

A photo exhibition “Mitratra” was opened at the Nepal Art Council on 2nd August showcasing the strong people-to-people relations between the European Union and Nepal, underscoring how diplomatic relations are rooted in mutual respect, shared values and a collaborative spirit.

Addressing the opening of the exhibition, Her Excellency Veronique Lorenzo, European Union Ambassador to Nepal, said, “sometimes an image is more powerful than a 1000 words. The work of these incredible young photographers portray the strong bonds between the European Union and Nepal, growing stronger together, nurturing talent and forging a bright path ahead.”

Sagar SJB Rana, president of Nepal Art Council thanked the EU for joining hands with the Council to organise the exhibition and encouraging young photographers to present their work.

To commemorate 50 years of relations, the European Union Delegation to Nepal launched a competition to select four young Nepali photographers, and invite them to develop their own vision of the friendship between the European Union and Nepal. A jury of professional photographers, with the EU Ambassador, selected the four photographers on the strength of their portfolio and their concept for the exhibition. The four photographers, with support of their mentors Nabin Baral and Siddhartha Shakya, developed their project and prepared the exhibition.

Sushila Bishwakarma’s work, entitled “Longing” depicts the stories of the people in Kudu, Jajarkot, facing water scarcity today, and their hopes for improved access to safe water that SUSWA will bring in the near future. SUSWA is a joint programme from the Government of Nepal, Finland and the European Union ensuring safe access to water and sanitation in Karnali.

Aakriti Shrestha presents “Kurtha Express”, following the trajectory of plastic bottles, from waste to raw material as they are prepared for recycling, and portrays the workers making “circular economy” a reality in Kurtha, Janakpur. The European Union supports circular economy and green growth in Nepal, helping to adapt to climate change; Aakriti illustrated plastic recycling with Creasion.

Ishan Tiwari captures childhood friendships in Bara in “Sahayatri”, where he draws from his own memories and from the influence that Big Sisters have on these children. Big sisters are education mentors for the whole community; helping them address issues and ensuring all children go to and learn in school. The European Union works with the Government of Nepal to ensure access to quality education to all children. The Big Sisters are part of Sahayatra, a programme from VSO.

Rabik Upadhayay showcases the Mitini tradition in his “Meeting the ‘Mitinis’” work, presenting the ancient Nepalese custom creating a special lifelong bond between two women, transcending family and origin, in Lamjung. These couples of ‘mitinis’ symbolise the shared values of friendship, dignity and mutual respect that also tie Nepal and the European Union.

The images from these talented photographers not only reflect past achievements, they also inspire future collaborations, celebrating the profound impacts of this enduring friendship. Throughout the course of this project, the four photographers travelled across Nepal to capture their stories. One photographer will receive a grand prize for best capturing the multi-faceted relationship between the European Union and Nepal.

This project was organised by the European Union Delegation to Nepal in collaboration with Nepal Art Council. The exhibition is on display at the Nepal Art Council, Babarmahal, from 3 to 16 August, 2024.