More Than 70 People Reportedly Die In Protests Across

More Than 70 People Reportedly Die In Protests Across

Aug. 5, 2024, 8:29 a.m.

Local media say more than 70 people died on Sunday in renewed protests in Bangladesh.

Large-scale demonstrations led by students spread across the country last month over quotas for government jobs. More than 150 people are believed to have died in clashes with police.

The protests calmed down for a moment, but have again intensified in the past few days.

Opposition party supporters apparently joined the demonstrators. Some protesters became violent, and footage shows vehicles set on fire.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Ruling party supporters reportedly also clashed with protesters.

The students are criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying police have used excessive force, resulting in many deaths. The protests are calling for Hasina to resign.

The prime minister maintains a hardline stance. She said those engaging in "sabotage" are not students but terrorists. The government has imposed an indefinite curfew.

Agencies

Hezbollah Fires Rockets Into Northern Israel
Aug 05, 2024
Paris 2024: China Continues To Dominate Olympic
Aug 04, 2024
Iran Says Hamas Leader Haniyeh Killed By 'Short-range Projectile'
Aug 04, 2024
IPPAN Urges PM Oli To Develop Energy As Basis Of Prosperity
Aug 03, 2024
Tensions Remain High In Bangladesh As Students Call For Protests
Aug 03, 2024

More on International

Hezbollah Fires Rockets Into Northern Israel By Agencies 55 minutes ago
Iran Says Hamas Leader Haniyeh Killed By 'Short-range Projectile' By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Tensions Remain High In Bangladesh As Students Call For Protests By Agencies 2 days ago
Democratic National Convention: Harris Secures Votes For Presidential Nomination By Agencies 2 days ago
Hezbollah Leader: Battle Against Israel Enters New Phase By Agencies 3 days ago
Trump Criticized For Saying Harris 'Happened To Turn Black' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal To Visit Oman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2024
Navigating the Climate Crisis: Harnessing Indigenous solutions for a sustainable future By Arya Kharel Aug 04, 2024
Photo Exhibition “MITRATA” Celebrating 50 Years Of EU- Nepal Friendship Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2024
Pun And Acharya Was Removed From The Board Of Directors Of Nepal Electricity Authority For Writing Note Of Decent Against PM Oli’s Direction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2024
LPG Gas Import Decline From Birgunj Custom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75