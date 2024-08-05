More Than 70 People Reportedly Die In Protests Across

Local media say more than 70 people died on Sunday in renewed protests in Bangladesh.

Large-scale demonstrations led by students spread across the country last month over quotas for government jobs. More than 150 people are believed to have died in clashes with police.

The protests calmed down for a moment, but have again intensified in the past few days.

Opposition party supporters apparently joined the demonstrators. Some protesters became violent, and footage shows vehicles set on fire.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Ruling party supporters reportedly also clashed with protesters.

The students are criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying police have used excessive force, resulting in many deaths. The protests are calling for Hasina to resign.

The prime minister maintains a hardline stance. She said those engaging in "sabotage" are not students but terrorists. The government has imposed an indefinite curfew.