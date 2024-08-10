Monsoon-induced Disasters Killed 170 People So Far In Nepal’

Monsoon-induced Disasters Killed 170 People So Far In Nepal’

Aug. 10, 2024, 9:18 a.m.

One hundred and seventy people have been killed in disaster incidents as flooding, and landslides triggered by incessant rains in various places of the country from June 10 till today afternoon.

The casualties include three in the Kathmandu Valley, 25 in Koshi Province, six in Madhes Province, 31 in Bagmati Province, 54 in Gandaki Province, 33 in Lumbini Province, eight in Karnali Province and 10 in Sudurpaschim Province.

So far, 203 people have been injured in the disaster incidents. They include 11 persons from Kathmandu Valley, 37 from Koshi Province, 10 from Madhes Province, 19 from Bagmati Province, 46 from Gandaki Province, 13 from Lumbini Province, 53 from Karnali Province and 14 from Sudurpaschim Province.

Forty-eight people, including two in Koshi Province, 41 in Bagmati Province, two in Gandaki Province and one each in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province, have gone missing in the landslide and flood incidents.

The Police Headquarters said the search is ongoing for those who have been missing in the disasters reports RSS.

