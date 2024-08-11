Felicity Volk: An Envoy Of Compassion

Ambassadors frequently rotate in and out of their positions. Nevertheless, certain ambassadors leave a lasting impact on the nations they represent. The Australian ambassador to Nepal, Volk, is a notable example.

Upon her arrival in Nepal during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country was gradually and cautiously reopening to the world. One of her most significant contributions as ambassador was her role in facilitating the delivery of essential COVID-19 vaccines through Australian Aid.

With extensive experience in the cultural and ethnic diversity of South Asia and the Indian subcontinent, Volk, who is also an accomplished fiction writer, immersed herself in the rich cultural and natural diversity of Nepal, engaging with individuals from various backgrounds.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on February 15, 1960, Nepal has benefited from Australian development assistance in various sectors, including forest and natural resource management, health, humanitarian efforts, aviation navigation, and governance.

The relationship between the people of Nepal and Australia has consistently been strong. Each year, more than 6,000 Australian tourists travel to Nepal. Additionally, there is a significant Nepalese diaspora residing in Australia, which has further enhanced the exchange of visits between the two nations.

As the Australian envoy to Nepal, Ambassador Volks made efforts to strengthen bilateral relations by engaging with various communities and showcasing cultural, natural, and social activities through social media platforms.

Throughout her time in Nepal, she explored all three ecological zones, including the Himalayas, hills, and the Terai plains. By deepening her engagement at the grassroots level, Ambassador Volks facilitated support from Australian Aid for individuals with Autism.

This initiative, launched on a larger scale for the first time, aimed to promote meaningful participation and inclusivity for persons with Autism in society. Her social media posts over the past three years significantly contributed to raising awareness of Nepal's rich cultural and natural diversity.

During her tenure, Australia returned a 13th-century tundaal (temple strut) to Nepal. This significant event was marked by a ceremony led by Dr. Michael Brand, the Director of the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), and attended by Tim Watts, Australia’s Assistant Foreign Minister, highlighting a pivotal moment in the relations between Nepal and Australia.

In a notable development, an Australian parliamentary delegation, headed by Milton Dick MP, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, visited Nepal for the first time, despite the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

This visit represents the inaugural Australian Parliamentary Delegation to Nepal in over sixty years of diplomatic engagement, indicating a strengthening bilateral relationship. Additionally, Nepalese Foreign Minister NP Saud also made an official visit to Australia, during which the two countries formalized the Australia-Nepal Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) in the presence of Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong.

In addition to her role as Australia’s ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk is also a novelist. She began her writing journey long before her tenure with Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Raised by parents who were writers, Volk developed a passion for writing from a young age and has authored several novels. Her background as a writer enables her to keenly observe her surroundings and empathize with the emotions of others. With a degree in English literature, she has also produced numerous short stories and poems.

Her extensive travels as a diplomat have provided Volk with unique insights into the experience of being an outsider in a foreign land, as well as feeling like a stranger in her own life.

Appointed as ambassador to Nepal during the pandemic, this unprecedented situation has significantly influenced her time in office. “Covid-19 made for a very stop-start experience of settling into my role as ambassador and getting to know Nepal,” she remarks.

She expressed to Nepali Times, "The current opportunities to travel to the remote regions of the country, to engage with locals, to witness unmasked interactions, and to explore Kathmandu have become even more invaluable."

It has been 62 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, during which Australia has played a significant role in supporting Nepal, notably through its community forestry initiative that has been instrumental in doubling the nation’s forest cover within a span of two decades. Prior to her appointment as ambassador to Nepal, she had visited the country multiple times as a tourist, and last year marked the first visit for her daughters.

Volk told Nepali Times, "I cherished the experience of discovering Nepal alongside my daughters, observing the country through their fresh perspectives. However, the most memorable moments were spent by the fire in my residence, sharing meals, enjoying drinks, and playing cards. It was during those times that my house in Kathmandu truly transformed into a home."

The role is designated as that of an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador, currently occupied by Felicity Volk since March 19, 2021. "Our relationship is supported by a dynamic Nepalese community in Australia, with over 150,000 individuals of Nepalese descent residing in the country," she stated to Nepali Times.

As Volk prepares to depart from Nepal next week, concluding her successful term as ambassador, her contributions to enhancing both people to people and diplomatic level will be remembered. Notably, the relationship between Nepal and Australia has progressed to a new height in their bilateral engagements.