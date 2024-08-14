Government Approves Gautam Bhuttda Internationla Airport And Pokhara International Airport Action Plan

Aug. 14, 2024, 9:05 a.m.

The government has approved an action plan for the overall improvement, operation and management of the civil aviation sector of Nepal.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers on August 12 took a decision to this effect.

Speaking at a press conference organised to make the Cabinet decisions public on Tuesday, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the government approved the action plan of the civil aviation sector to operate and manage the Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) and Pokhara International Airport (PIA).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

