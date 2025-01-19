Nepal Visit Year 2025 And Chinese New Year Announced

Nepal Visit Year 2025 And Chinese New Year Announced

Jan. 19, 2025, 8:39 a.m.

The beginning of the 'Nepal Visit Year 2025' and the 'Chinese New Year 2025' was announced on Saturday amid a programme jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur Municipality and Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

Minister for Energy Dipak Khadka and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song inaugurated the Nepal Visit Year 2025 at an event organized at Bhaktapur Durbar Square.

On the occasion, Minister Khadka said that Nepal is the best destination for international visitors and said that the government of Nepal would make maximum efforts to deepen Nepal's economic, social and political ties with China.

Minister Khadka stated that commencement of the Nepal Visit Year could be expanded for collaboration in tourism, energy and agriculture sectors between Nepal and China.

Likewise, Chinese Ambassador Chen Song said that the visit year would further contribute to strengthening the bilateral ties and said that the Chinese visitors would be encouraged to visit Nepal.

Likewise, Mayor of Bhaktapur Municipality Sunil Prajapati said that cooperation and coordination of all sides was needed to make the Nepal Visit Year a success adding that the visit year was aimed at welcoming more and more Chinese tourists and to promote Nepal's tourism.

Likewise, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board Dipak Raj Joshi expected support from all stakeholders to organize the event in a grand manner.

Different cultural dances and songs demonstrating Nepali and Chinese lifestyles were shown on the first and second phases.

