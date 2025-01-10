TOURISTS ARRIVAL: Surpass A Million

With the combined efforts of all involved, we were able to maintain over a million tourist arrivals for the second consecutive year. Considering the current rate of room availability in Nepal, there is a need to increase the number of tourists to 1.5 million in the coming years," stated Binayak Shaha, President of Hotel Association Nepal.

Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) reported that Nepal received 1,147,567 foreign tourists in 2024, with 92,034 international tourists visiting in December. In 2023, a total of 1,014,882 foreign tourists visited Nepal.

CEO of NTB, Deepak Raj Joshi, attributed the significant growth in international visitor arrivals to the collaborative efforts and partnership spirit that has been nurtured from the beginning. Despite the pandemic being the most significant crisis in the industry's history, the tourism sector has achieved a 96% recovery of pre-pandemic visitor levels.

Joshi emphasized that working closely with the travel trade sector and media is crucial for elevating Nepal's tourism to new heights.

He noted that Nepal's reputation as one of the most preferred tourist destinations has been further solidified by the robust growth in visitor arrivals.

NTB Director Mani Raj Lamichhane expressed optimism about the increase in tourist arrivals in 2024, highlighting that the arrivals in 2024 have been the highest since the coronavirus outbreak.

He mentioned that an average of 3,144 tourists were visiting Nepal daily, marking a significant increase in tourist arrivals since the COVID-19 pandemic. The tourism sector experienced a near standstill from 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic but has been steadily recovering since then.

Lamichhane attributed this growth to the continuous efforts of the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the private sector in promoting various events such as the Nepal Premier League (NPL), World Buddhist Conference, International Balloon Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, and national and international fairs and exhibitions.

Charter flights brought over 800 people to Kathmandu and Bhairahawa for the Buddhist Conference. Despite challenges like natural disasters, accidents, travel disruptions, and increased airfares, tourist arrivals showed positive growth. He mentioned that the tourism sector is on track for a 96%

recovery, aligning with the global recovery rate of 97%. The COVID-19-impacted tourism industry is gaining momentum in the fiscal year 2022/23.

In the last fiscal year 2023/24, Nepal welcomed 1.01 million tourists, a significant increase from the 614,000 visitors in 2022/23. The country had received 1.197 million foreign tourists in the fiscal year 2019/20, but this number dropped to 230,000 in 2020/21 and further declined to 150,700 in 2021/22 due to the pandemic.

March saw the highest tourist arrival with 128,167 visitors entering Nepal in 2024. In comparison, October had 124,393 tourists. The numbers for other months were as follows: January - 79,100, February - 97,426, April - 111,376, May - 90,211, June - 76,736, July - 64,599, August - 72,719, September - 96,305, and November - 114,501. The Nepal Tourism Board reported a 43.6% increase in January, 33% in February, 28.9% in March, 12.8% in April, 16.1% in May, and 6% in June compared to 2023.

Foreign visitors also rose by 11.9% in July, 8.3% in August, 5.8% in September, 6% in October, and 5.4% in November 2024. However, December 2024 saw a 4.7% decrease in tourist arrivals compared to December 2023, with 96,568 visitors.

The highest number of tourists arrived in Nepal from India in 2024, with 317,772 visitors. This was followed by 111,216 tourists from the United States of America (USA) and 101,879 tourists from China, according to the NTB. Additionally, 57,554 tourists from the United Kingdom, 48,848 tourists from Bangladesh, 43,980 visitors from Australia, and 30,745 tourists from Thailand visited Nepal. In 2024, Nepal also welcomed 30,226 visitors from Sri Lanka, 29,801 from Germany, and 27,071 from South Korea.

Overall, tourist arrivals from SAARC countries increased by 5.9% compared to the previous year, totaling 417,845 visitors. Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka saw significant growth rates of 33.9%, 42%, and 38.3%, respectively. However, arrivals from India experienced a slight decline of 0.7% compared to 2023. European arrivals also saw growth, with visitors from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands increasing by 8.9%, 10.5%, 8.5%, 11.8%, 12.7%, and 6.3%, respectively.

In 2024, the total number of European arrivals in Nepal reached 206,841, showing a regional growth of 10.4 percent. The number of US visitors to Nepal in 2024 was 111,216, marking a 10.8 percent increase from 2023. Canadian visitors to Nepal in 2024 totaled 16,074, reflecting a 9.4 percent increase from the previous year. Australia and New Zealand also saw significant growth in arrivals, with Australia welcoming 43,980 visitors (a 13.4 percent increase) and New Zealand receiving 4,231 visitors (an 18.4 percent increase).

The hotel revenue for the review period reached a record Rs1.05 billion, up by 9.44 percent. The hotel attributed this growth to the strong tourist arrivals in the September-November period, particularly from India and China, indicating a recovery to pre-Covid levels.

