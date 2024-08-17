Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18.

A cabinet meeting held on August 15 approved the India-visit programme of a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Rana, said Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung.
VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75