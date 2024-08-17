Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18.

Aug. 17, 2024, 9:39 a.m.

A cabinet meeting held on August 15 approved the India-visit programme of a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Rana, said Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung.

