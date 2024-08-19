182 People Have Died In The Monsoon Induced Disaster So Far

Aug. 19, 2024, 9:59 a.m.

Due to incessant rains, 182 people have died in monsoon disasters including floods and landslides in different parts of the country since last June 10.

182 people have died in the disaster including floods and landslides, three in Kathmandu Valley, 27 in Koshi Province, eight in Madhes Province, 32 in Bagmati Province, 55 in Gandaki Province, 36 in Lumbini Province, 10 in Karnali Province and 11 in Sudurpaschim Province. Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki informed.

According to him, 11 in Kathmandu Valley, 38 in Koshi Province, 12 in Madhes Province, 23 in Bagmati Province, 46 in Gandaki Province, 18 in Lumbini Province, 57 in Karnali Province and 28 in Sudurpaschim Province were injured.

Spokesperson Karki also informed that 113 people have been rescued in Kathmandu Valley, 49 in Koshi Province, 12 in Bagmati Province, 14 in Gandaki Province, three in Lumbini Province, two in Karnali Province and five in Sudurpaschim Province.

He said that 50 people have lost their lives due to the floods in Koshi province, one in Madhes province, 41 in Bagmati province, two in Gandaki province, one in Lumbini province, one in Karnali province and one in Sudurpaschim province. The search for the missing is continuing.

According to the police, 384 houses have been flooded till date, 321 houses, 111 sheds, 51 bridges, four schools and two government offices have been damaged. During the same period, eight hundred and thirty-eight cattle died in the flood. Likewise, police spokesperson Karki said that 4,787 families were displaced.

