Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi today.

Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Deuba Rana and External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi today.

"I had a productive meeting with the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. We discussed bilateral interests, various aspects of Nepal-India relations and mutual cooperation. I am confident that this visit will further strengthen the age-old bond between Nepal and India," Dr. Rana wrote on her X-wall.

Deuba, who left for New Delhi on Sunday for an official visit to India, began political meetings on Monday. Giving information about the meeting through X, Deuba claimed that the meeting was fruitful. "I am confident that this visit will further strengthen the centuries-old relationship between Nepal and India. "

On his X wall, External Affairs minister of India Dr. Jaishankar writes: "Pleased to welcome FM Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal on his first official visit abroad. We discussed the multi-faceted cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the areas of energy, trade, connectivity and infrastructure development."

“I am happy to note that Nepal will be exporting nearly 1000 MW of electricity to India, a new milestone. Our Neighborhood First policy and unique people-to-people and cultural linkages are driving our relationship forward.”

During the meeting, Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Nepal to India Dr. Sureendra Thapa and Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary and Division Head South Asia and other senior official Durapada Sapkota were also present.