Russia Says No Peace Talks Now, India PM To Visit Ukraine

Aug. 20, 2024, 9:02 a.m.

A Russian presidential aide says Moscow will not hold peace talks with Kyiv, following Ukraine's cross-border incursion into western Russia.

Yury Ushakov said on Monday that negotiations are currently out of the question, given the situation in the Kursk region.

He also said the proposal for starting peace talks presented by President Vladimir Putin remains valid. In June, Putin set out conditions for peace talks, which include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the four regions Russia unilaterally annexed.

Ushakov said the possibility of any potential talks "depends on the situation, including on the battlefield."

Ukrainian forces released videos on Friday and Sunday showing what they claimed to be two bridges over the Seym River being destroyed. They said the attacks are dealing a blow to the Russian military's logistics.

Russian authorities said on Monday that a third bridge was damaged in a Ukrainian attack.

Meanwhile, the governments of India and Ukraine have announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A senior Indian foreign ministry official said at a news conference, "India is ready to provide all possible support and contribution to find a peaceful solution."

