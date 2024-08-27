203 People Have Died Due To Monsoon Induced Disasters

203 People Have Died Due To Monsoon Induced Disasters

Aug. 27, 2024, 8:30 a.m.

Due to incessant rains, two hundred and three people have died in various disasters such as floods and landslides in different parts of the country since last May 28th.

Central Police Spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur said that three people died in the disaster including floods and landslides in Kathmandu Valley, 28 in Koshi Province, eight in Madhes Province, 42 in Bagmati Province, 56 in Gandaki Province, 37 in Lumbini Province, 13 in Karnali Province and 16 in Sudurpaschim Province. Karki informed.

According to him, 11 people were injured in Kathmandu Valley, 38 in Koshi Province, 12 in Madhesh Province, 28 in Bagmati Province, 47 in Gandaki Province, 19 in Lumbini Province, 62 in Karnali Province and 34 in Sudurpaschim Province.

Spokesman Karki said that 28 people were rescued in Kathmandu valley, 49 in Koshi province, 12 in Bagmati province, 14 in Gandaki province, 4 in Lumbini province, 2 in Karnali province and 111 in Sudurpaschim province.

54 people have gone missing due to floods in Koshi province, one in Madhes province, 45 in Bagmati province, two in Gandaki province, one in Lumbini province, one in Karnali province and one in Sudurpaschim province. The search for the missing is continuing," he said.

Four hundred and eight houses have been submerged till this afternoon due to flood. According to the police, 364 houses, 123 sheds, 52 bridges, six schools and two government offices were damaged. Similarly, 924 animals have died during this period. In addition, police said that 6,044 families were displaced due to the disaster.

