Captain Rameshwor Thapa's Contribution To Form The Current Ruling Coalition Is Huge: Former PM Deuba

President of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that Captain Rameshwar Thapa has made a great contribution in forming the current ruling coalition.

Addressing the release program of the book 'Into the Fire' written by Captain Rameshwar Thapa in Kathmandu on Saturday, President Deuba said that Thapa has brought him and Prime Minister Oli closer. Deuba praised Captain Thapa as a person who helps everyone.

Former PM Deuba said that Thapa has already helped me a lot personally. Even to the party,' he said, 'Though he is close to KP Sharma Oli's party, he is a supporter of everyone, a person who helps everyone. I took him as such. This is not something to hide. He has a very big contribution in bringing Oliji and me closer, in making this alliance.'