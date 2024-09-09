Israel Continues Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Deal Uncertainty

Israel Continues Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Deal Uncertainty

Sept. 9, 2024, 7:26 a.m.

Israeli forces have continued attacks in the Gaza Strip amid uncertain prospects for talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage-release deal. Palestinian media reports say Israeli strikes have killed and wounded multiple people, including children.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its troops "eliminated terrorists" in Rafah in southern Gaza and located large quantities of weapons in the area. It added that the Israeli Air Force also struck about 25 Hamas "terror targets" across the enclave.

Health officials in Gaza said the death toll from the Israeli operation in the enclave has climbed to 40,972 since fighting between Israel and Hamas flared up last October.

Since September 1, Israel and Hamas have been observing pauses in their hostilities for certain hours and in some areas to allow children in Gaza to be vaccinated against polio.

Medical professionals fear that the highly infectious viral disease could spread in the territory as its public health situation has been going from bad to worse.

The World Health Organization said more than 440,000 children have received the first inoculation against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said three Israeli civilians were killed on Sunday in a shooting incident at a border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.

Israeli media reports that a Jordanian man arrived at the area in a truck before opening fire. They added that Israeli security forces shot the perpetrator dead.

Reuters news agency said it was the first attack of its kind along the border since Hamas carried out an assault on southern Israel last October.

Agencies

Kalinga Literary Festival Concludes
Sep 09, 2024
PM Oli Lauded The Role Of Civil Service In National Building
Sep 08, 2024
Israeli Attacks Continue In Gaza 11 Month After Hamas Terror Attack
Sep 08, 2024
Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election
Sep 07, 2024
Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum
Sep 06, 2024

More on International

Israeli Attacks Continue In Gaza 11 Month After Hamas Terror Attack By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago
Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

President Paudel Conferring Badge Of Honor On Newly Appointed COAS Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2024
Germany Provides 51 Million Euro To Nepal Under The Bilateral Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2024
Deepak Raj Joshi Appointed New CEO Of Nepal Tourism Board By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2024
Kalinga Literary Festival Concludes By Agencies Sep 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2024
PM Modi Will Accept EPG Report Soon: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75