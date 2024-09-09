Israel Continues Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Deal Uncertainty

Israeli forces have continued attacks in the Gaza Strip amid uncertain prospects for talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage-release deal. Palestinian media reports say Israeli strikes have killed and wounded multiple people, including children.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its troops "eliminated terrorists" in Rafah in southern Gaza and located large quantities of weapons in the area. It added that the Israeli Air Force also struck about 25 Hamas "terror targets" across the enclave.

Health officials in Gaza said the death toll from the Israeli operation in the enclave has climbed to 40,972 since fighting between Israel and Hamas flared up last October.

Since September 1, Israel and Hamas have been observing pauses in their hostilities for certain hours and in some areas to allow children in Gaza to be vaccinated against polio.

Medical professionals fear that the highly infectious viral disease could spread in the territory as its public health situation has been going from bad to worse.

The World Health Organization said more than 440,000 children have received the first inoculation against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said three Israeli civilians were killed on Sunday in a shooting incident at a border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.

Israeli media reports that a Jordanian man arrived at the area in a truck before opening fire. They added that Israeli security forces shot the perpetrator dead.

Reuters news agency said it was the first attack of its kind along the border since Hamas carried out an assault on southern Israel last October.