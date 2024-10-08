NIMBL Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Victims

NIMBL Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Victims

Oct. 8, 2024, 8:36 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) has distributed relief materials to flood victims in different parts of in Panauti

Due to the severe floods and landslides that have occurred recently due to the incessant rains, the bank has supported the victims by giving them daily consumables.

IMG_8471.jpg

The bank, in cooperation with Panauti Municipality Ward No. 11, has distributed daily consumables to 373 flood-affected houses within that ward under the corporate social responsibility of the bank.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN and Humanitarian Partners Mobilize Response to Support Flood-Stricken Communities in Nepal’s Climate Crisis
Oct 08, 2024
Korea Provides $ 500,000 Humanitarian Assistance To Nepal
Oct 08, 2024
Melamchi Water Distribution Started Again In The Valley
Oct 08, 2024
Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing
Oct 08, 2024
Kathmandu University And Southasia Institute For History And Philosophy Sign Agreement For Master’s Programme
Oct 08, 2024

More on Economy

Lumbini Lions Lead As Highest Investors in Nepal Premier League Auction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Global IME Bank and IME Group Contribute NPR 50 Million to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
IME Group provides Rs. 50 million to PM Disaster Relief Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Honored By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Qatari Investors Seek Opportunities In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Pathibhara Cable Car Will Prove To Be A Milestone In The Development And Prosperity Of Taplejung: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

UN and Humanitarian Partners Mobilize Response to Support Flood-Stricken Communities in Nepal’s Climate Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
Korea Provides $ 500,000 Humanitarian Assistance To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
Melamchi Water Distribution Started Again In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
Flood Update: Death Toll Reaches 246, 18 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2024
ASEAN Kicks Off Week Of Summit Meting By Agencies Oct 08, 2024
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to 2 scientists for machine learning By Agencies Oct 08, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75