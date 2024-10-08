NIMBL Distributed Relief Materials To Flood Victims

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) has distributed relief materials to flood victims in different parts of in Panauti

Due to the severe floods and landslides that have occurred recently due to the incessant rains, the bank has supported the victims by giving them daily consumables.

The bank, in cooperation with Panauti Municipality Ward No. 11, has distributed daily consumables to 373 flood-affected houses within that ward under the corporate social responsibility of the bank.