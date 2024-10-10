PM Oli and Energy Minister Khadka ‘s Move Against MD Ghising Will Likely To Adversely Affect The Efforts To Restore Electricity Supply

With Nepal nearing a major power crisis due to the extensive destruction brought about by recent flooding, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Ministry of Energy, Water and Irrigation, headed by Dipak Kumar Khadka, are undertaking actions that may compromise the effective management of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). This could result in an unreliable electricity supply as winter approaches.

Prime Minister Oli and Minister Khadka's demand for nine points of clarification from Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), is obstructing his efforts to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure, such as the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi and other transmission lines located in eastern and central Nepal.

In an act of personal retribution against MD Ghising, who declined Prime Minister Oli's verbal directive to restore power supply to 11 industries without the settlement of over Rs.22 billion owed, PM Oli refrained from convening a high-level policy meeting in his office aimed at enhancing power supply.

As the Chairman of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd, the largest operational hydropower facility, MD Ghising has been diligently working to guide CEO Mohan Prasad Gautam in taking the necessary steps to recommence power generation at Upper Tamakoshi.

Over the last twelve days, CEO Gautam has dedicated his efforts to the Head Works site, overseeing all operations and expediting the debris removal process.

"We are implementing measures to harness power from Upper Tamakoshi at the earliest opportunity. The landslides triggered by the relentless rainfall last Friday and Saturday inflicted significant damage to the headworks structure of the Upper Tamakoshi hydropower plant, situated in Bigu Rural Municipality-1, Lamabagar, Dolakha.

Just below the dam site, the control room building, the sand thickening tank, and the underground canal that channels water from the dam to the sand trap sustained extensive damage. The control room building and its associated equipment were entirely destroyed.

In the two ponds located in Disander, Ledo, and Gegran, large boulders have accumulated. It is estimated that approximately 75,000 cubic meters of mud and stones have gathered in each of the two ponds.

The landslide has caused significant destruction to the control room building, the desander, and the culvert. Tragically, four individuals lost their lives, including two company inspectors and two soldiers assigned as security personnel. The Khare River continues to experience inflow from above, accompanied by falling rocks.

Persistent rainfall has resulted in elevated water levels in the Tamakoshi River, leading to a cessation of power generation since 7 PM on Friday. To mitigate potential harm to the project infrastructure, all dam gates were opened. The extent of the damage to the culvert situated between the dam and the sand trap remains undetermined. The promoter of the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project is incurring losses of four million rupees daily due to the halt in power generation.

Last week, State Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Purna Bahadur Tamang, Secretary Suresh Acharya, and Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising, accompanied by a team of experts, visited the project site to assess the damage inflicted by the landslide.

The team engaged in discussions with a group of experts and the management of the company regarding various strategies for the operation of the plant following the rehabilitation of its structures. Additionally, surveyors from the National Insurance Institute, responsible for insuring the assets of the hydropower plant, participated in these discussions.

State Minister Tamang emphasized that the closure of Upper Tamakoshi has resulted in significant losses for the entire nation, urging that all necessary actions be taken to resume power generation at the earliest opportunity. He also indicated that the ministry is prepared to offer the required support and facilitation in this matter.

The project promoter, Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd., represented by Managing Director Ghisingh, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board, reported that the landslide inflicted considerable damage on the control room, desander, culvert, and other essential structures.

Ghisingh noted that flooding continues in the Khare River, with large boulders present in the vicinity of the affected structures. He stated that, given the ongoing risks in the area, a comprehensive geological study will be conducted using lidar survey technology to assess the potential hazards.

The assessment of structural damage can only be accurately conducted after the removal of the stones, ledos, and other debris accumulated in the sand trap, as stated by the speaker. Consequently, the initial step will involve the removal of these materials.

The closure of the largest operational power plant would lead to significant challenges regarding internal power supply, particularly affecting power exports during the rainy season. Should the power plant remain non-operational, it is evident that managing electricity demand and supply will pose difficulties during the winter months. Therefore, we have implemented all feasible measures to ensure the prompt operation of the power plant.

Mohan Prasad Gautam, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, indicated that the expert group has provided various recommendations for the operation of the power plant. Maintenance measures have been initiated, and work has commenced in accordance with the established action plan.

CEO Gautam stated that the 11 KV power line sourced from Gongar will be repaired and commissioned to facilitate the operation of the dam gate and the cleaning of the descender. He also mentioned that the process of connecting with the power transformer and the cable authority is already underway.

Additionally, he noted that approximately 100 meters of the road near Kavre Bhir, which serves as the entry route to the dam site from Gongar, is currently in an inconvenient condition.

A hasty and vindictive decision by Prime Minister Oli and Minister Khadka to remove Managing Director Ghising, who is nearing the completion of his second four-year term with less than ten months left, could lead to substantial setbacks for Nepal's energy sector. This would adversely affect the Nepal-India electricity trade, a key achievement in the context of Nepal-India relations in recent years, and would give space to restore anti-Indian narrative in Nepal.