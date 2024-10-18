NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete Reconstruction Of Flood Damaged Kabeli Corridor Before Tihar

As the disruption of around 200 MW of electricity in eastern Nepal has caused huge revenue loss to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and private sector producer due to flood damaged Kabeli Corridor, Managing Director of NEA conducted a sports visit to accelerate the construction work.

Though the reconstruction of 132 KV double circuit transmission line of Kabeli corridor damaged by flood of Mai Khola in Ilam is in full swing, the visit of MD Ghising helped to accelerate it.

This is not the first visit to flood affected projects. MD Ghising has been making frequent field visits to restore power supply and complete the damage work. With his spot visit and direction, the disruption in the distribution systems have already been completed.

Along with the corridor, MD Ghising is also making hard efforts to resume the partial generation from the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower.

NEA and 20 private sector hydropower projects connected to the Kabeli Corridor transmission line are working together to reconstruct and rehabilitate the transmission line. Work is underway to complete the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the transmission line before Tihar.

The Authority has provided materials including spare parts for the transmission line. Private sector hydropower projects incur expenses including labor costs. Each project has contributed a certain amount.

The Authority and the private sector have jointly taken up the reconstruction as a model. The private sector has set up a team led by energy entrepreneur Mohan Karki.

On Saturday, October 12, the flood that occurred in Mai Khola damaged 4 towers in Mai Municipality Ward No. 1 and 7 Dhodrebensi under the Kabeli Corridor transmission line of Ilam.

20 hydropower projects in Taplejung, Panchthar and Ilam have been shut down since October 12 due to damage to the Kabeli transmission line, which supplies 200 megawatts of electricity. Private sector hydropower projects are losing revenue on a daily basis due to the suspension of power generation.

Towers No. 50, 51, 52 and 53 were damaged by the Mykhola flood in the section from Godak in Ilam to Damak in Jhapa under the Kabeli Corridor transmission line. From that point, the transmission line was made to cross the Mykhola. The span of the transmission line at this place is seven and a half hundred meters.

Among the four towers, the towers number 51 and 52 were completely damaged by the flood. The tower was toppled by the flood. At present, the foundation of the completely damaged tower is being laid. All parts of the tower have been transported to the construction site.

Towers 50 and 53 were partially damaged. The top structure of Tower 50 was damaged. The cross arm and top structure of Tower #53 was damaged. Both towers were repaired.

Kulman Ghisingh, Managing Director of the Authority, has promised to provide the necessary support and facilitation to complete the work on time after inspecting the reconstruction site on Friday.

"The reliability of the country's integrated power system will be affected if the Kabeli Corridor transmission line is closed, private sector hydropower projects will lose a lot of revenue on a daily basis, and power exports to India will be affected if production is stopped," said MD Ghisingh.

This is causing great damage to everyone, so let's all work to complete the reconstruction as soon as possible and bring the line into operation. '

Karki, who is engaged in the reconstruction on behalf of the private sector, said that the work is being done to start the transmission of electricity before Tihar.

Ram Bahadur Rai, Ward President of Bada No. 1, said that the state is getting a huge loss due to the inability to operate on the transmission line, so the ward is fully supporting the reconstruction.