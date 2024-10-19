RSP Held A Protest Demonstration in Pokhara

RSP Held A Protest Demonstration in Pokhara

Oct. 19, 2024, 8:45 p.m.

Rabi-Lamichhane_Pokhara_Supporters-7-1024x768.jpg

After the arrest of chairman Rabi Lamichhane in the case of misappropriation of funds of Suryadarshan Savings and Loan Cooperative, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has protested in Pokhara.

protested at the Human Rights Chowk in Pokhara in a show of strength. From the central level leaders to the district-level workers have been taken out for demonstrations.

He was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police from Kathmandu on Friday and brought to Kaski on Saturday morning through the road. Some central leaders came after Ravi and some were added on Saturday.

Party Vice Chairman Swarnim Wagle, DP Aryal, Executive Spokesperson Manish Jha, Deputy Leader of Parliamentary Party Virajbhakta Shrestha, MPs Tosima Karki, Hari Dhakal, Leader Ramesh Prasain, Gandaki State Chairman Rajan Gautam and others addressed the protest program.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

