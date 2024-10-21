Global IME, Prime Power Sign Credit Facility Agreement

Global IME, Prime Power Sign Credit Facility Agreement

Oct. 21, 2024, 7:39 p.m.

Global IME Bank and Prime Power Limited have officially signed a credit facility agreement aimed at developing a solar power project. The agreement was signed by Bank CEO Surendra Raj Regmi and Prime Power Limited President Ashish Garg during a ceremony held in Kathmandu.

Under this agreement, Global IME Bank will invest in the 30-megawatt Kapilvastu Solar Power Project, located in the Kapilvastu district.

Garg said the company has already secured an agreement with the Nepal Electricity Authority for the sale of electricity generated by the project, which will be connected to the national grid via substations in Chanauta of Kapilvastu.

This project is recognized as one of the highest-capacity solar initiatives in Nepal. The Bank said that renewable and green energy production is one of its key areas of investment strategy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL)
Oct 21, 2024
Global IME Bank and Austria's University of Innsbruck signed a Cooperation Agreement To Promote Building Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project
Oct 21, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs
Oct 21, 2024
Resumption Of Melamchi Water Supply In Time Solve Water Crisis In Kathmandu
Oct 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions
Oct 21, 2024

More on Economy

Special Discount At 'Hard Rock Cafe' For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
Global IME Bank and Austria's University of Innsbruck signed a Cooperation Agreement To Promote Building Energy Efficiency in Nepal (BEEN) Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
FNCCI President Dhakal's Commitment To Cooperate With Syangja's Oranges And Potential Tourism Promotion Programs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
Gold Price Reaches All-time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete Reconstruction Of Flood Damaged Kabeli Corridor Before Tihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
NIFRA Appoints NIMB Ace Capital Limited as the issue manager for NIFRA Energy Bond 6% By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Resumption Of Melamchi Water Supply In Time Solve Water Crisis In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
US, Canadian Naval Vessels Jointly Sail Through Taiwan Strait By Agencies Oct 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2024
Bringing Ordinance To Amend Political Party Act Aims To Break Up Smaller Parties: Dr. Shekhar Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
New Policy Will Crate Working Environment For Urban Development: DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Lamichhane Remanded In Custody For Six Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75