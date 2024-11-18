Former Speaker Dhungana Dies At The Age Of 83

Former Speaker Daman Nath Dhungana has passed away.

Gopal Krishna Ghimire, chairman of the Nepal Bar Association, informed that Dhungana died while under treatment at the Purano Baneshwar based Frontline hospital.

Also a senior advocate, Dhungana was elected a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Nepali Congress (NC) in 1992. He was Speaker of the HoR from 1992 to 1995.

Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Speaker, Daman Nath Dhungana.

"I'm aggrieved over the demise of my longtime friend- since student life- and former Speaker Dhungana. Late Dhungana had played a significant role on democracy, human rights and justice in Nepal," he said, extending tribute to the late one and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Dhungana is best remembered for his active mediation of peace with the negotiation between then armed rebel, CPN Maoist, and the government, which finally ushered the country into peace process in 2063BS.

President Deuba reminded Dhungana's contribution to human rights and democratic system is unforgettable. "The passing away of Dhungana is a loss of a senior legal expert, human rights activist, and honest and devoted politician," he stressed.

Dhungana had a significant role on restoration of democracy and establishment of federal republic in Nepal. He was the Speaker of the House Representatives from 2048 to 2051Bs after being elected as a Nepali Congress candidate from Kathmandu constituency-2 in the 2048 general election.

Similarly, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of former Speaker Damannath Dhungana.

Taking to social site account today, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the Speaker of the first House of Representatives after the restoration of democracy in 1990 and my friend Damannath Dhungana. I am remembering his contribution to the movement for the protection of human rights and the advancement of parliamentary practices," the PM wrote on the social site.

Dhungana breathed his last this afternoon in the course of the treatment for liver-related complications at Baneshwor-based Frontline Hospital at 1:30 am, according to Dhungana's private secretary Dr Rudra Sharma.