Dr. Ananda Bahadur Thapa, a distinguished expert on the Koshi River, recently passed away at the age of 85. Throughout his career, he dedicated himself to studying and documenting the behavior of Nepal's powerful Koshi River. Dr. Thapa's extensive research and insights on the Koshi River and Nepal's water resources have left a lasting impact.

Despite his specialization in the Koshi River, he possessed a deep understanding of the hydrology and characteristics of other major rivers such as Karnali and Gandaki. During his time at the Ministry of Water Resources, particularly at the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat (WECS), Dr. Thapa authored numerous articles on the Koshi River and Nepal's water resources. Upon his retirement as the Secretary of WECS, Dr. Thapa's legacy as a technical expert with unwavering views, unaffected by political influences, remains unparalleled.

Since 1998, in his articles, he has consistently issued warnings about the potential bleaching in spur no. 5 of the Koshi River and the resulting devastation it could cause in Nepal and India. He has provided technical explanations to support his views. Eventually, the Koshi River experienced bleaching from spur 5, leading to extensive damage to land and the loss of over 100 lives in Nepal and India.

As a technical expert, the late Dr. Thapa firmly believes that the Koshi River, often referred to as the "sorrow" of Nepal and the Indian state of Bihar, similar to China's Yellow River, must be regulated to prevent such devastation. The outdated barrage in Koshi, currently filled with sediment, poses a potential threat whenever the river floods at its maximum capacity.

The Koshi River has a history of flooding that is five times higher than the current optimal flood level. Dr. Thapa believes that a severe flood, which is likely to occur, could have catastrophic consequences for both India and Nepal.

Dr. Thapa emphasized the necessity of diverting water in Siraha and Saptari through the construction of the Sunkoshi high dam and a dam in the Saptakoshi river. He firmly stated that the only viable option for irrigating the lands in Saptari and Siraha is the construction of the Sunkoshi high dam. Despite facing criticism from some of his colleagues and water resources experts, Dr. Thapa remains steadfast in his technical stance, always presenting his views based on thorough study and factual evidence.

His unwavering commitment to independent technical views often leads him down a solitary path, unaffected by political or non-technical arguments that may arise in the media. Following his retirement, the late Dr. Thapa authored a book highlighting the contributions and sacrifices of Bhakti Thapa, a revered warrior and historical figure in Nepal's expansion history. Bhakti Thapa, who perished in battle against British generals during the Nepal-British war of 2014, was praised for his courage and valor in the face of adversity.

Nevertheless, Bhakti Thapa's bravery went unrecognized by the Nepalese state for a limited period of time. Through the publication of articles highlighting his contributions to Nepal, the late Dr.

Ananda Bahadur Thapa succeeded in elevating Bhakti Thapa to the status of a national hero. Following the annexation, Bhakti Thapa, who served as the general of Lamjung, joined the Gurkha army.

Dr. Ananda Bahadur Thapa, with the support of his wife Laxmi Thapa, was able to reshape the course of history. Dr. Thapa, who left behind his wife Laxmi Thapa, son Poshan Thapa, an architect engineer, and daughter Dr. Mona Thapa, a psychiatric doctor, possessed a rare and exceptional character, unwavering in his convictions and steadfast in the face of any adversity. Although he is no longer with us,

Dr. Thapa, a renowned expert in water resources and the Koshi River, will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to Nepal's water resources sector.