A Renowned Hotelier And Heritage Conservationist, Ambica Shrestha Is No More

Hotelier and Heritage Conservationist Ambica Shrestha passed away at the age of 91. Born in Darjeeling, Shrestha founded the famous Dwarika Hotel in Nepal.

Dwarika Hotel is known as an artistic style heritage built by architects of Nepal. Ambika entered Nepal after marrying Dwarikalal Shrestha.

Lately she was suffering from cancer.

Ambica, who also played the role of Nepal's Honorary Consulate General for Spain, has made a significant contribution to the heritage conservation campaign.

She was also the chairperson of Nepal Heritage Society.Read More