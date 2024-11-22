UML Organizing Awareness Assembly To Maintain National Harmony

The ruling CPN (UML) is organizing an awareness assembly at Durbarmarg today meant to maintain national harmony.

UML Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and senior leaders of the UML are scheduled to address the assembly.

It is said that the rally starting from Bhadrakali at 11:00 am will convert into a mass meeting by reaching at Durbarmarg.

UML's publicity department chief Rajendra Gautam said that participation of 100,000 people is expected at the mass meeting.

UML's all sister organizations including Youth Association Nepal, trade unions, student union, party's liaison committees and others are attending the mass meeting, it is said. (RSS)