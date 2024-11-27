Keep Economic Diplomacy In Priority: FM Dr. Rana

Keep Economic Diplomacy In Priority: FM Dr. Rana

Nov. 27, 2024, 6:42 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has urged the newly appointed ambassadors and exporters to prioritise and promote economic diplomacy so that it could contribute to the development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking at an interaction with the newly appointed ambassadors of Nepal to various countries and export entrepreneurs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Tuesday, FM Dr. Rana said that the Ministry has placed economic diplomacy at the forefront of its policies, and urged participants to actively work towards enhancing Nepal’s economic engagements abroad.

"The current challenges in Nepal’s economy have hindered its expected growth. In this context, all Nepali missions abroad must focus on promoting economic diplomacy," she said while encouraging ambassadors to attract investments to Nepal, explore potential opportunities, and enhance export promotion in their respective host countries.

FM Dr. Rana also emphasised the need for effective and result-oriented economic diplomacy programmes through diplomatic missions.

Acknowledging the lack of adequate resources and manpower at the missions, she pledged to work towards addressing these gaps, read a statement issued by the MoFA.

According to Dr. Rana, a recent organisational and management survey had identified the immediate need for additional human resources in the ministry. The new appointments are expected to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the ministry's operations as well as in the missions.

The Foreign Minister advised Nepal’s exporters and entrepreneurs to focus on competitive packaging of their products to meet global market standards.

She said that Nepali products enjoy a distinct identity in foreign markets, which has resulted in significant demand, and urged them to capitalise on this by improving quality and presentation.

She further encouraged exporters to coordinate with Nepali missions and the MoFA to resolve any challenges they face during the export process, according to the statement.

