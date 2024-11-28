More Laws Should Be Amended To Create An Investment Environment: President Dhakal

Nov. 28, 2024, 1:51 p.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that it is necessary to amend some laws for investment.

Addressing the inauguration program of 'Plastic Nepal 2024' held in Kathmandu on Thursday, he complained that although the law was amended through an ordinance at the time of the investment conference last May, it could not be implemented as its regulations and procedures were not ready.

He opined that there are currently problems such as excise duty, wastage of produced materials and prices in the private sector, so practical decisions should be taken and addressed in time. He said, 'Investment conference was completed in the activation of government and private sector.

Laws were amended. But their rules and procedures are not ready. That thing needs to be addressed. Whether it is domestic or foreign investment, some laws still need to be changed.

He said that the current government has given priority to the private sector and is discussing with businessmen as well, and the private sector has welcomed it.

Thank you for proposing that a high-level economic reform commission should be formed as per the suggestion of the federation and for trying to include the private sector by forming the commission and involving the private sector as well.

