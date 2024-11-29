FM Dr. Rana And Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Exchanged Views

Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs held a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China this evening in Chengdu.

Both the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on various aspects of Nepal-China relations and discussed matters relating to the preparation for the upcoming official visit of K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, to China.