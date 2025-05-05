Prasai, Mishra, And Others Remanded For Investigation For Another Five Days

Prasai, Mishra, And Others Remanded For Investigation For Another Five Days

May 5, 2025, 9:09 a.m.

The Kathmandu District Court has extended the remand of Durga Prasai and Rabindra Mishra, among others, who are currently in the custody of the Kathmandu District Police Complex, for another five days.

The bench of Justice Mahendra Bahadur Karki extended the time limit by five days, effective from Saturday, informed Deepak Kumar Shrestha, Information Officer of the District Court. Earlier, the court had ordered Prasai to arrange for cancer treatment.

Agencies

