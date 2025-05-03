What If Your Job Disappeared Overnight — Without Warning, Without Reason, Without Appeal?

Across sectors like ride-sharing, food delivery, and home services, millions of jobs are being created both in India and in my native country, Nepal. Termed the "gig economy," a 2022 NITI Aayog report estimated that India had about 7.7 million gig workers in 2021, a number projected to grow to 23.5 million by 2030. In Nepal, platforms like Pathao and Foodmandu are steadily expanding opportunities for young people, creating jobs with flexible income sources.

At the core of the gig economy are sophisticated IT and AI systems. These technologies connect customers, service providers, and services seamlessly, creating a win-win: workers gain flexible opportunities to earn, while customers enjoy more choices, faster service, and competitive prices. From global giants like Uber to our own homegrown platforms like Rapido, they all operate on the same underlying framework.

However, I recently came across a New York Times article titled “They Were Deactivated From Delivering Food. Now They Want Their Jobs Back”, published on March 29, 2025, which introduced me to an unsettling aspect of this fast-growing model.

In the United States, around 7.3 million Americans earn through apps like Uber, Lyft, Instacart, or DoorDash. The story of Mr. McDougall, a rideshare driver who relied completely on such platforms for his income, was particularly moving. His livelihood disappeared overnight when he was deactivated by the system — not for a serious fault, but likely due to a misunderstanding or technical issue. The distress he and his family faced, both financially and emotionally, highlighted the complexities involved in appealing deactivation and regaining the ability to work.

Technically termed "deactivation," it can happen for a wide range of reasons: from serious issues like misconduct and customer complaints to false reports, minor misunderstandings, or even technical glitches. Given the heavy automation in these systems, deactivation often happens suddenly, with little or no explanation. Workers can find themselves financially stranded for weeks or months while appeals are processed, with no guaranteed resolution.

Although the gig economy is still in its early stages and powered largely by startups, it often operates without strong regulations. The policy environment remains underdeveloped, especially in ensuring fair treatment and protections for the workers who are central to the platforms’ success.

It is not entirely accurate, however, to say that companies are doing nothing. Some companies are actively trying to build better systems for both workers and customers. For instance, Uber has introduced a "Driver Appeals" process and offers support centers in many cities. DoorDash has also created in-app help features to address worker concerns faster. Yet, despite these initiatives, much remains to be done.

One major challenge lies in how privacy laws and a natural bias toward customers limit transparency. Companies rarely provide workers with basic details about incidents — not the name of the customer, not the exact time of the complaint, and often not even a clear explanation of what went wrong — often citing privacy or confidentiality policies. While protecting customer data is important, the lack of balance leaves gig workers vulnerable.

If the gig economy is the future of work, it must be built on stronger foundations of fairness, dignity, and transparency. "Little Recourse, Plenty of Pain" — as the article’s subtitle warns — should not define the experience of millions who depend on it.

There are some simple but important steps we can take:

Clearer communication when deactivation happens, including a basic explanation of the incident.

Fair and faster appeal systems, where workers can respond and be heard.

Transparent policies that balance customer privacy with workers' rights.

Support structures like temporary financial assistance during appeal processes.

As an aspiring law student, I believe that better technologies that prioritize timely error detection and fair resolution, along with clear policies guaranteeing workers the right to be heard and redressed within a defined time frame, remains essential as the gig economy continues to grow.

Fairness in the gig economy should not just be about defending jobs — it should be about protecting the people behind them, ensuring that innovation uplifts, rather than undermines, the dignity of work.

Deeptangsu Rauniar, a Nepali presently studying in Class XII at Wynberg Allen School, Mussoorie, India, is passionate about law and social equity. She strives to create meaningful impact through advocacy and reform.