Global IME Bank is the main sponsor of Sudurpaschim Royals

Global IME Bank Limited and Nepal Premier League (NPL) team Sudurpaschim Royals have signed an agreement to be the main sponsor.

An agreement was signed between Global IME Bank and Sudurpaschim Royals in an event in Kathmandu.

On behalf of the bank, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Suman Pokharel and on behalf of Sudurpaschim Royals, Independent Chairman Pratap Shah have signed the agreement.

Pokharel, Deputy CEO of Global IME Bank expressed his happiness to cooperate with Sudurpaschim. The bank has supported Sudurpaschim Royals for the overall development of Nepali cricket. The bank realized its responsibility to take sports to a higher level and entered into this agreement as the main sponsor and we are excited for this collaboration," said Pokharel at the event.

Shah expressed his gratitude to the bank for joining the Global IME Bank to cooperate with the Royals in their NPL journey.

"We feel that with Global IME Bank, we have gained more strength in our goal of winning the title. I hope we will give more happiness by winning the title," said Shah.

The NPL is being held from November 15th to December 6th with the participation of 8 teams organized by CAN. Among the marquee players of Far West is the record all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airi.

The mentor is Brad Hodge from Australia and the head coach is former national team coach Jagat Tomata. Sudurpaschim will play the first match against Biratnagar Kings on 18th November.

Deependra Singh Airi, Arif Sheikh, Abhinash Bohora, Vinod Bhandari, Arjun Kumal, Khadak Bohora, Ishan Pandey, Naresh Budhair, Bhojraj Bhatt, Naren Saud, Amit Shrestha, Vasant Khatri, Brandon McMallen (Scotland), Saif Ali Jeb (England) are in the Far West team. ), Scott Kugelein (New Zealand) and Rohan Mustafa (UAE).