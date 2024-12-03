German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, where he announced new military aid for Ukraine. It was his first trip to the country in over two years and comes a little more than two weeks after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a German government spokesperson, Scholz urged Putin to withdraw his troops and end the fighting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has blasted the phone call, saying it legitimizes Russia's position and risks opening "a Pandora's box."

Scholz, meanwhile, says his commitment to the Ukrainian cause is absolute.

At a press conference on Monday, he said: "My very clear message from Kyiv to Putin: We're in this for the long haul, and we will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes."

Scholz added: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. I will not allow decisions to be made over the heads of the Ukrainian people. Russia cannot impose a dictated peace on Ukraine."

Scholz said the aid package to be delivered this month is worth 680 million dollars. It will include defense systems, tanks and armed drones, with more expected to arrive in the new year.

Zelenskyy has been pushing for a supply of long-range missiles, a request that Scholz has refused over fear it could lead to an escalation of hostilities.